Kronos Inc., the Lowell company that makes workplace utilities, including timekeeping software, said Thursday that it is merging with Ultimate Software, a Florida rival, to form a business that will be worth $22 billion and employ 12,000 people worldwide.

Kronos’s chief executive, Aron Ain, will keep the top role at the combined company, the companies said. Both Kronos and Ultimate are controlled by the same San Francisco private equity firm, Hellman & Friedman, which will remain in control once the merger is complete.

Kronos has about 1,750 employees in Massachusetts.