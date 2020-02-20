Just in time for Black History Month, Providence has expanded its renowned self-guided walking tours with an Early Black History Walking Tour. Launched as an act of remembrance by a city that participated in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the tour — covering the period between 1636 and 1865 — honors the lives of little-remembered citizens such as Thomas Howland, the first Black man elected to public office in 1857; Emmanuel “Manna” Bernoon, who founded and ran the first Oyster and Ale House; George Henry, who escaped from Virginia and became a community leader and sexton at St. Stephen’s Church; and many more. Includes more than a dozen points of interest, including historic houses, churches, and burial grounds. Maps available at Providence Visitor Center locations; a printable version can be downloaded from the Go Providence website. www.goprovidence.com/things-to-do/providence-walking-tours/early-black-history-historic-walking-tour/

Advertisement

The Red Lion Inn has Leap Year deals.

LEAP FOR THESE DEALS

Take advantage of an extra day in February and snag one of the Leap Year Packages offered by Main Street Hospitality’s collection. Now through the end of the month (the 29th, of course!), book a stay at one of five New England hotels and get 29-percent off nightly room rates and a bonus $29 credit at The Red Lion Inn (from $129); The Porches Inn at MASS MoCa (from $129); Hammetts Hotel (from $229); The Briarcliff Motel (from $70); and Hotel on North (from $129). Suite upgrades and late check-outs based on availability at time of arrival. Limited travel dates vary by property, through May and July, so check details as listed on each hotel website via provided links. www.mainstreethospitalitygroup.com/hotel-specials/

THERE:

URBAN SAFARIS IN AFRICA

You’ve seen magnificent lions and stately giraffes, battling rhinos, and lumbering elephants. Now what? Timeless African Safaris, a company that runs luxury wildlife wilderness excursions, is adding new experiences to its roster: Urban Safaris. Designed for travelers interested in immersing themselves in the continent’s diverse and vibrant culture, the city-centric tours offer opportunities to mingle with locals at artisanal craft markets and contemporary art galleries, street-food vendors and hip dining spots, community education and training centers, music and dance venues, and more in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Kigali, Nairobi, Dar Es Salaam and Arusha. Rates vary by city and length of stay. For example, two nights in Kigali, Rwanda (from $835) and four nights in Cape Town, South Africa (from $2,030). www.tasafaris.com/experiences/urban-safaris-in-africa/

Advertisement

The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin is debuting “Behind the Gates,” a premium experience exploring the past, present, and future of this famed brew. The Cake Factory

ERIN GO BREW

Attention beer lovers! The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin is debuting “Behind the Gates,” a premium experience exploring the past, present, and future of this famed brew. Led by beer specialists, the three-hour tour starts where it all began with Arthur Guinness in 1759. Walking among tracks of historic railway lines, guests will see some of the oldest parts of the site, including the 200-year-old Vat Houses where the beer matured. Visitors are then guided to the Roast House, where barley is roasted to 232 degrees Celsius, before proceeding along an underground tunnel to Brewhouse 4, the state-of-the-art facility where Guinness is brewed today. Includes guided food and beer tasting; exclusive sampling of limited-edition brews only available at the on-site experimental Guinness Open Gate Brewery; and a commemorative gift. Reserve online to guarantee a spot on your desired date. $105. www.guinness-storehouse.com/en/guinness-brewery-tour

SNAZZY HOTEL DEBUTS IN AUSTIN

The bustling Campus District in Austin kicks up its luxury quotient with a new hotel debut. The Otis Hotel, Autograph Collection, located one block from the University of Texas, welcomes guests this month to its new 191-room property, including 29 suites. In a nod to Austin’s vibrant music scene and the nearby university, each room sports vinyl record players, vintage schoolroom clocks, and cork and chalkboard-colored walls. Amenities include a Vinyl Library, a curated collection of records you can peruse and choose tunes to play in your room; Otopia rooftop pool and lounge; walk-up streetside burger bar; open-air wine and Spanish tapas bar; and full service restaurant serving classic American dishes. Rates from $289. 512-473-8900, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/ausak-the-otis-hotel-autograph-collection/

Advertisement

A unique twisting mechanism creates vacuum pressure that makes a full cup of balanced coffee in two minutes.

EVERYWHERE:

ALL-IN-ONE COFFEE MAKER AND TRAVEL MUG

Traveling java junkies can now brew a perfect cuppa joe anywhere on the road with Wacaco’s new Pipamoka nomadic coffee maker. Working without batteries or electricity, you can brew and drink from the same device, and there’s no need to purchase wasteful paper filters or pods. Simply add your own coffee into the reusable micro-filter, and drop into the stainless steel thermo cup that you’ve filled with boiling water. A unique twisting mechanism creates vacuum pressure that makes a full cup of balanced coffee in two minutes. Lightweight (only 0.94 pounds) and sleek (2.85 inches by 7.16 inches), the Pipamoka keeps your beverage hot for three to four hours — if you can wait that long for your caffeine fix. Free shipping. $46.90. www.wacaco.com/pages/pipamoka

NECEE REGIS