Monumental Market is open in Jamaica Plain, new in the site of the former Monumental Cupcakes (36 South St. at Sedgwick Street). Munch muffins, scones, pop tarts, and cupcakes while browsing a selection of new and vintage records.

Openings : Alma Gaúcha Prime Brazilian Steakhouse is open across from South Boston’s Lawn on D (401 D St. at Anchor Street), with a 300-seat dining room and plenty of ways to stuff yourself. Feast on tableside meat skewers, sliced at your seat. There are also seafood options and a buffet station with vegetables, cheeses, salami, and fresh fruit. For dessert: cheesecake and flan.

Kings Back Bay (50 Dalton St. at Scotia Street) introduces a karaoke bar on Saturday, Feb. 29. Croon your favorite 1980s ballad beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There’s also a green room with props and costumes, selfie stations, and “liquid courage” cocktails to squelch any trace of humiliation.

Farewells: Newton’s Lumiere restaurant (1293 Washington St. at Waltham Street) says goodbye on Saturday, Feb. 29, after 20 years in business. “We’ve been there 20 years, and the restaurant has run its course. The market has changed quite a bit as far as upscale stuff goes in the suburbs,” chef-partner Jordan Bailey told the Globe last year. The restaurant celebrates with a $45, eight-course menu spotlighting Bailey’s favorite dishes, such as chicken liver mousse and duck breast. Reserve at www.lumiererestaurant.com.

Coming soon: Michael Serpa (Select Oyster Bar, Grand Tour) opens Atlántico in the South End this spring (600 Harrison Ave. at Malden Street), where Southern Proper once stood. In the morning, it’s a café with pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and smoothies, switching to Spanish and Portuguese dishes like tinned seafood and paella as the day goes on.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.