King Eider’s Pub in the coastal town of Damariscotta has initiated a weekly promotion through the end of April called “Disconnect to Reconnect,” offering guests a discount if they turn off their cellphones while in the restaurant. The bigger the party, the higher the discount.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — One restaurant in Maine is putting an emphasis on diners connecting with one another.

Cellphones get put in a sealed container during meals. As long as the seal isn't broken, diners get a discount.

Husband and wife owners Todd and Sarah Maurer bought the restaurant in 2003 with Sarah’s sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Jed Weiss. The Maurers dreamed the idea of “Disconnect to Reconnect” when they were dining out on vacation and watched a nearby couple spend most of the dinner “staring at their phones” without any communication with each other.

“We asked each other, ‘Are we that addicted to our phones?' ” said Sarah Maurer, who, with her husband, also owns 1812 Farm event space and Stone Cove Catering in town.

A few years ago, a study by the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that cellphones at the dinner table aren’t just a distraction from your company and meaningful conversation, but have proven to actually make your experience less enjoyable overall.

The response to the King Eider’s challenge has been so overwhelming that the Maurers had to expand the offering to a second night. Now, diners can come in on Tuesday and Sunday evenings to try their hand at the promotion.

“Customers are enjoying the challenge, and feedback has been really positive,” said Todd Maurer. “Something that has been surprising is how the noise level in the restaurant has risen. People are actually talking to each other in a noticeable way.”

When guests arrive, they have the opportunity to put their phones in a sealed container that will be kept on the table for the duration of the meal. As long as the security seal is not broken, 10 percent to 20 percent of your bill will be sliced.

Where will this discount add up? Of course, it isn’t just the cellphone challenge that has Mainers flocking to the restaurant. King Eider’s Pub is known for a few other things as well. Across the street, the Damariscotta River flows through town, offering the fresh oysters that have been a staple on the menu. The barbecue salmon, which comes in salad and sandwich options, is another top requested dish among regulars.

Todd Maurer heads up a team of creative kitchen staff, who prepares original spins on classics. Like the “Untraditional Fish N’ Chips” (Gluten free, sauteed fresh haddock) and Gem Island Stew (Maine seafood with a Caribbean flair).

From the bar, beverage connoisseurs will find the largest collection of single malt scotches and bourbons in the entire state of Maine — around 150 total. Given the continuous rise of craft breweries in Maine, the pub also carries a nice array of local brews.

When asked how the staff in general has benefited from the connections that are taking place while they work, the Maurers agreed that everyone is much more aware of when and how they are using their phones.

“Our hope is that this cellphone challenge lets our guests escape from their problems during their time with us,” Sarah Maurer said.

Erinne Magee can be reached at erinnemagee@gmail.com.