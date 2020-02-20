In his book, set for an April 14 release, the comedian said he is “preparing mentally” to bow out from the sketch-comedy show where he has worked for 15 years as a writer, head writer, and cast member. Variety reported that the book, which was not in it final form, suggests that Jost would like to stay on as an anchor on the “SNL” news segment, “Weekend Update,” with comedian Michael Che through the 2020 presidential election in November.

“Saturday Night Live” staple Colin Jost is thinking about leaving the show, according to Variety, which viewed uncorrected galley proofs of Jost’s upcoming memoir, “A Very Punchable Face.”

His sentiments may change before the book’s publication, of course.

Now 37, Jost has an enviable comedy career that dates back to the Harvard Lampoon, the 144-year-old humor publication run out of Harvard Square. He served as the Lampoon’s president until 2005 and was scooped up to be an “SNL” writer shortly after graduation. Conan O’Brien, B.J. Novak, Michael Schur, Alexis Wilkinson, and Andy Borowitz join Jost on the Lampoon’s esteemed list of alumni.

A Staten Island native, Jost led the “SNL” team as head co-writer with Seth Meyers before Meyers left to pursue his own talk show, “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” in 2014. Then Jost stepped into Meyers’s role in “Weekend Update.”

Audiences have also seen Jost playing former Ohio governor John Kasich and more recently, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on the show.

Away from “SNL,” Jost does stand-up and hosted the Emmy and Golden Globe awards in 2018. He has also written essays for the New Yorker.

