Q. I need help with Valentine’s Day. Every year, my husband becomes increasingly less romantic. The other day he stated that it’s just a day for retail to make money.

I disagree; I think it’s a nice chance for people to celebrate their love. I set myself up for disappointment last year when I presented him with a nice card and a thoughtful gift and he did not reciprocate. My thought was that just because he chose to stop acknowledging the holiday, that didn’t mean I should.

But this year I'm not sure I can take the hurt. And what if he suddenly decides to give me a card and I have nothing for him?

– On the fence, ready to fall off

A. On the surface, I’m with your husband. This is not a real holiday to me.

I’ve always thought of Valentine’s Day as terrible for busy adults, but great for kids. Young people get to hand out tiny cards with Iron Man or Wonder Woman on them and eat some sugary pastel hearts. Then they move on.

I used to be a fan of Galentine’s Day, the newer idea that on Feb. 13, we gather with our favorite friends. That concept was popularized by an episode of “Parks and Recreation," where Amy Poehler’s character gathers her favorite women for a celebration. What a lovely idea, I thought.

But this year, I started to see ads for very expensive ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day. People in my life seemed stressed about their Galentine’s plans, and I thought ... really?

The thing is, pretty much every holiday is commercial and often involves some time-consuming planning, but it’s amazing what we make room for when we love a tradition. I adore Halloween, so I don’t mind buying candy, staying home – whatever it requires.

Maybe the trick with your husband is to explain that this is part of who you are. You love a great Valentine’s Day plan, and you'd be interested to know how he would celebrate your love if it were up to him. Maybe it's not about cards. Perhaps the two of you can order your favorite takeout and watch two movies — stories you pick for each other.

If you plan together, it'll feel like less of a test. Less of a "did you do it right?" hurdle to jump in your marriage.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

Love languages. Sounds like you and your husband speak different dialects. I don’t know what you can do beyond explaining that it doesn’t matter what Hallmark says, or the cynics say; exchanging cards on this day is important to you. Valentine’s Day may be a racket, but I am with you that I don’t understand the aversion to taking any opportunity to express love. You never regret doing the kind thing is my motto. ENJOYEVERYSANDWICH

Buy him a card. Buy yourself some nice flowers. All done. WICKEDBOSTONACCENT

This is a tricky day. More commercial than it should be. I think you should tell him that it may not be important to him, but it’s important to you. Possibly the Super Bowl is important to him and he goes all out, but you could care less. It’s the give-and-take in marriages that make them work. Happy Valentine’s Day, folks. BACKBAY0

You can’t change the way you feel, but adults can absolutely change the way they respond to those feelings, and, in doing so, eventually change those feelings. CATCHERINRYE

^I agree with Catcher. She CAN change the way she views this. Maybe instead of looking at this one day as a threshold of feeling loved, she can feel gratitude for the other 364 days and realize that he does love her and show her in other ways, besides a Hallmark card that he feels he HAS to give her so she’s not angry. BKLYNMOM

On one Valentine’s Day during our ill-fated marriage, my now ex-husband took me to a Hallmark store and told me to pick out a card for myself. THEKIDSRALLRIGHT

Holidays that impose obligations on celebrants become just that: obligations. A lot of people don’t want another way to be judged by others for the quality, cost, and “thoughtfulness” of the gift they have to buy. My family started enjoying the Christmas season when we agreed to skip the gift-giving part. JIM-MISTHENE

I am in far too cynical a mood this morning, admittedly, but letter writer, if this is the kind of “pain” you can’t tolerate, you should seriously reset your priorities. You know KNOW this about him; why are you surprised every year? Buy yourself something nice, put his name on the card, hand it to him and tell him to give it to you on Valentine’s Day. Problem solved. MAJORISSUES

^My brother is off-the-scale bad about gift giving. Like, giving me my birthday gift at Christmas - and my birthday is in May. Over the decades I just accepted it as being who he is. You can’t change someone else’s behavior. GDCATCH

I suspect that there is fear at the bottom of his concern. Make it clear that a remembrance is what you seek – not a diamond tiara. LETSMAKESENSE

I have a stash of “emergency gifts.” Things like Dunkin’ gift cards, umbrellas, etc. – things that anyone needs. Some are even wrapped and just live in my magical Closet of Everything. If he gives you something, you simply retrieve one of those nicely-wrapped gift cards and problem solved. As for your other problem, that you’re not sure if you can take the hurt, divorce or deal, honey. For my money, this isn’t the hill to die on. BLISTERED-TOE





