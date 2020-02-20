Another star has been added to Tanglewood’s summer lineup. Singer Patti LaBelle will perform at the Koussevitzky Music Shed in June, joining the ranks of other big names visting Tanglewood this summer, including Ringo Starr, John Legend, Trey Anastasio, James Taylor, and Brandi Carlisle.
Nicknamed the “Godmother of Soul,” LaBelle will make her Tanglewood debut on June 27 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest, singer and actress Darlene Love.
LaBelle’s storied career spans more than five decades, and she has sold over 50 million records worldwide. She’s also known for her activism on HIV/AIDS and cancer research, among other humanitarian ventures. She’s won two Grammys.
Love built her career as a background singer for greats such as Marvin Gaye and Elvis Presley and as the lead singer of The Blossoms. She broke out as a solo artist and landed singles on the Billboard charts and earned an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Tickets to see LaBelle and Love will go on sale on March 9 at tanglewood.org.