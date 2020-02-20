Another star has been added to Tanglewood’s summer lineup. Singer Patti LaBelle will perform at the Koussevitzky Music Shed in June, joining the ranks of other big names visting Tanglewood this summer, including Ringo Starr, John Legend, Trey Anastasio, James Taylor, and Brandi Carlisle.

Nicknamed the “Godmother of Soul,” LaBelle will make her Tanglewood debut on June 27 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest, singer and actress Darlene Love.

LaBelle’s storied career spans more than five decades, and she has sold over 50 million records worldwide. She’s also known for her activism on HIV/AIDS and cancer research, among other humanitarian ventures. She’s won two Grammys.