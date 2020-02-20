Set on the Baltic Sea and along the banks of the Neva River, this former imperial capital is home to winding rivers and canals, more than 300 historic bridges, beautiful cathedrals and palaces, ballet and theater, and plenty of cozy, up-to-date restaurants. Oh, and the caviar and vodka! Traveling in the name of romance? Skip Paris and head to St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG — Oh, what a fine Russian romance. No, we’re not talking about Presidents Putin and Trump, we’re talking about finding love in the gorgeous, glamorous city of St. Petersburg. It’s true that the city was once home to thousands of bureaucrats and military officials, where PDAs were legally forbidden, and the atmosphere was cold and imposing. But today St. Petersburg, dubbed the Venice of the North, is arguably one of the most romantic cities in the world.

Advertisement

But, before we go on, we’ll note that according to the Spartacus Gay Travel Index, Russia ranks near the bottom of its gay-friendly country list. A recent Russian law, passed in 2013, outlaws the “promotion” of homosexuality to minors, and this has, sadly, stoked some latent homophobia throughout the country. Despite this, there’s a growing gay community in St. Petersburg, high-end and major hotel brands are welcoming to LGBTQ couples, and the city is generally safe. The travel advisers we spoke with about this issue were largely encouraging, but suggested that travelers exercise discretion: no rainbow flag waving and excessive PDAs.

The Bank Bridge features a pair of winged lions. Pamela Wright for the Boston Globe

STAY

When only the best is good enough for your baby, book a room or suite at the luscious Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace (1 Voznesensky prospekt, +7 812 339 80 55; www.fourseasons.com/stpetersburg; room rates start around $270-$300 a night). Two proud marble lions guard the door of this completely restored 19th-century palace, filled with fine woodwork and acres of marble. The hotel oozes elegance and Old World style with lush fabrics, antiques, gold leaf, and gilt. There are three fine-dining restaurants on the property, including a bright conservatory serving traditional afternoon tea. Spacious rooms sport soft pastel hues, classic furnishings, lush linens and modern, marble baths; most have views of St. Isaac’s Cathedral or the Admiralty Building. The hotel takes a commanding spot in the posh Admiralteysky District, where Dostoevsky and Pushkin (and several tsars) have lived. It’s easy walking distance to a variety of top attractions, including the State Hermitage Museum.

Advertisement

Strolling in St. Petersburg. Pamela Wright for the Boston Globe

PLAY

The first thing you’ll want to do is stroll the beautiful Admiralteysky District, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city, linked with islands and canals. Visit St. Isaac’s Cathedral (www.eng.cathedral.ru/isakievskii_sobor); built between 1818 and 1858, it was once the largest cathedral in Russia, with a shining gold dome, massive granite columns, impressive sculptures, paintings, mosaics and stained glass. Walk over to Senatskaia Square to see the famous Bronze Horseman, an equestrian statue honoring Peter the Great, the founder of St. Petersburg. Also in the area is Trinity Cathedral (www.izmsobor.ru/en/#), with its starry blue domed roofs; the grand 1770 Yusupov Palace (www.yusupov-palace.ru/en), one of the most prominent buildings in the city, and the majestic Mariinsky Theatre (www.mariinsky.ru/en), home to some of Russia’s finest opera and ballet performances. Attending a performance here is a one-of-a-kind experience; check the schedule on their website and consider purchasing tickets in advance.

L’Europe restaurant, located at the Belmond Grand Hotel Europe, is a spectacular space, with a soaring barreled ceiling, archways, and a focal wall featuring a stained-glass mural of Apollo. Pamela Wright for the Boston Globe

At the center of romantic fairy tales is always — a castle! Dream a little as you walk the halls and roam the rooms of the magnificent Mikhailovskiy Palace, set on the banks of the Moika River. The sprawling Empire-style palace was built for Grand Duke Mikhail Pavlovich, and now houses a branch of the State Russian Museum (http://en.rusmuseum.ru/).

Advertisement

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the venerable State Hermitage Museum, one of the largest museums in the world with over 3 million items in its collection, the bulk of which is housed in the Winter Palace, the former residence of the Romanov Tsars (www.hermitagemuseum.org). Don’t ruin your romantic mood by standing in the jostling, maddening crowds just to get in. Book a skip-the-line guided tour (several local companies offer these for about $40 a person) to avoid hassle and angst.

The 300-year-old city is laced with a network of rivers and canals. There are no gondolas, but there are quaint, slow-moving power boats that ply the inner-city waterways and harbor, passing under historic bridges and by major landmarks. Or take a night tour to see the city’s drawbridges over the Neva River being raised, which is especially beguiling.

On a canal boat tour you'll have views of the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood. Pamela Wright for the Boston Globe

DINE

For a very special and oh-so-romantic dining experience, reserve a table for the Friday Tchaikovsky Night at L’Europe in the opulent Belmond Grand Hotel Europe (www.belmond.com). Begin in the hotel’s cozy, dimly lit Caviar Bar, for a Russian caviar tasting, presented in an ornate box by a white-gloved waiter, and paired with a flight of premium vodkas. When you’ve got a glow going, head to your table in L’Europe, Russia’s oldest continually serving restaurant. The space is spectacular, with a soaring barreled ceiling, archways, and a focal wall featuring a stained-glass mural of Apollo. You’ll dine on Russian specialties like beef stroganoff, smoked sturgeon, and Kamchatka crab salad, while enjoying a live classical concert and ballet.

Advertisement

The less-fussy All Seasons (www.allseasonsrestaurant.ru/en) is a contemporary space serving creative, modern dishes that showcase local products and change with the seasons. Expect appetizers like beef tartare with a mushroom mousse or guinea fowl pate, and entrees like crab ravioli and beef cheeks with millet.

For a casual bite to eat, check out New Holland Island, an artificial island created as a shipbuilding center (www.newhollandsp.ru/en) during the 1730s. Today, it’s been reconstructed to house parks, playgrounds, entertainment stages, markets, cafes, and coffee shops. Inside the Bottle House, a former naval prison on the island, you’ll find a variety of restaurants, including Ronny, a Japanese bistro (www.ronnybistro.ru), Camorra Isola with pizza and pasta (www.vk.com/camorrapizza), and Bekitzer (www.bekitzer.ru/en), with fresh-made hummus, falafel, and kebabs.

End your visit with a leisurely stroll along the canals and over some of the city’s historic bridges, where perhaps you can stop to steal a quick, discreet kiss.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com