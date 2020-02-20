It was Feb. 19, 2018, and singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler was opening for Quinn XCII at The House of Blues in Boston. “I remember the exact date,” Cutler said in a recent phone interview from Dallas, where earlier this month she kicked off her “How to Be Human” US headlining tour, which includes two shows (Feb. 27 and 28) at The House of Blues, both of which are sold out. “This is pretty surreal,” said the Westport, Conn., native, who lives in New York City and has a 1-year-old bernedoodle named Trooper. “It’s kind of like a second homecoming. I love Boston . . . the crowds are always so fun,” said Cutler, who spent two years at Amherst College before leaving to pursue her music career. The 23-year-old is looking forward to seeing family – including her older brother, Dylan, a software engineer at Google (“He got the brains,” she quipped) – and friends while in Boston. We caught up with Cutler to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

I think my favorite vacation destination has been Positano, Italy. It's so beautiful, and it felt quaint and not too touristy. I went last June and had a really good time overall.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I always drink water when I'm on vacation, so that's not very interesting. Favorite food? I love Italian food, so getting authentic Italian food is the best thing ever. Getting gnocchi that's actually made in Italy is awesome, so I love that.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I would love to travel to the south of France. I haven't gotten to go there yet. I have only gone to Paris, and I think it would be fun to explore France more in depth.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Advertisement

I don't leave home without rosary beads my mom got me in 2017 when I was leaving to go on tour. And I also never leave home without headphones or my glasses. I’m really blind!

Aisle or window?

Definitely window seat. I love looking out the window; it's the best.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Going to the Bahamas with my family when I was 9 or 10. It was so fun to be in such a beautiful, cool place with the people I love most.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Eating McDonald's in different countries because it changes a little bit from country to country.

Best travel tip?

Don’t put any expectations on yourself or put too much pressure on yourself to see everything and do everything. The point of a trip is to rejuvenate yourself, recharge, and get inspired. Try to enjoy it and take it easy.

JULIET PENNINGTON