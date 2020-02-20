The backstory Yellow Door replaces sister cocktail bar Lion’s Tail, which closed at the end of December. Now, there’s a corn-colored door (of course) on that steel-and-glass façade, leading to a tropical-ish, thump-thump-thump dining room arrayed with deep teal and golden banquettes that call to mind Miami, or at least somewhere warmer than Boston in February. Cocktail shakers rattle; the bar scene hums; and a pink neon “liquor” sign winks high above the action.

Advertisement

Chef Carolina Curtin comes from Maui, where she worked at Mama’s Fish House — a visitor’s rite of passage — and the Four Seasons. Her Boston resume is impressive: Menton, Sycamore, Café Art Science, and the Seaport’s Bartaco, which is a taco chain, but an excellent taco chain.

Executive chef Caroline Curtin in the kitchen of the Yellow Door Taqueria in the South End. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

What to eat Designer tacos ($4 and up), and lots of them. About four will fill you up nicely, and you will be tempted to try one of each. Make sure your order includes the scallop frito, a deep-fried umami bomb slathered with pickled jalapeno and celery mayonnaise (tastes vaguely like tartar sauce) and a sweet prickly pear molasses. It’s sublime. Other hits: slow-roasted citrus pork on a dollop of refried beans; marinated steak with caramelized onion and chile arbol; and crispy Brussels sprouts with a fat, shimmery slab of Oaxaca cheese and Romesco sauce. Each arrives on a layer of corn tortillas, which is helpful, because these are saucy tacos. (Also helpful: a menu note advising that all tacos come with cilantro. Haters beware.) There are pork or zucchini pupusas ($5), more soft than crisp, served with a smooth tomato salsa that’s good enough to drink from the tin. Empanadas come from Somerville’s Buenas. Guacamole ($9) is fine, just fine, but served in a nice, deep bowl. After a couple of drinks, along with some sturdy tortilla chips, it’s a welcome friend.

Advertisement

A sunchoke taco, made with crispy Brussels sprouts. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

What to drink House-infused tequilas (no syrups): Try the Tequila Do You Love Me ($12), available only at this location, made with strawberry- and vanilla-bean-infused tequila, banana, black pepper, and cinnamon. Or order a house margarita ($11) in an array of flavors: coconut, lime leaf and ginger, hibiscus. There are also virgin coladas and Jarritos soft drinks.

Finished cocktails at the Yellow Door Taqueria. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Takeaway A prime neighborhood hangout, with tacos that are far better than they have to be — in this location, the crowds would come anyway. And they should. Sometimes experiences are made or shattered with small gestures. I took my 9-year-old here. I’m willing to bet that most people on dates at this place aren’t with third-graders. When my small companion jokingly wagged the check around, offering to pay, a manager appeared at his side to take it from him as if he were a big-time banker. It was cute.

354 Harrison Ave., South End, Boston, 857-239-9276, www.yellowdoortaqueria.com.

The interior of The Yellow Door Taqueria in the South End. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.