“Elena, do you know anyone who would do this?” a police officer asks.

In the newly released trailer for the upcoming Hulu series, “Little Fires Everywhere,” Elena Richardson ( Reese Witherspoon ) stares as flames rip through her suburban home.

The trailer, posted on Thursday, teases a new eight-episode miniseries based on the bestselling 2017 novel by Cambridge author Celeste Ng.

“Little Fires Everywhere” follows the Richardson family — Elena, her husband, and her four kids — after they are introduced to Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and her daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood). Elena rents a house to Mia, an artist and single mother. But soon the families’ fates become deeply intertwined as Mia disturbs the carefully manicured order of Shaker Heights, Ohio, where Ng herself grew up.

The preview ends by showing a carefully sliced portrait of Elena on fire and a tense confrontation between the two women at the center of the story.

Ng serves as a producer on the show, alongside Witherspoon, Washington, and four others. Liz Tigelaar, know (“Nashville,” “Casual,” “The Astronaut Wives Club”) is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the Hulu series.

Witherspoon and Washington lead an impressive cast that includes Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Gavin Lewis among others.

“Little Fires Everywhere” was Ng’s second book, following her notable 2014 release “Everything I Never Told You.”

The show premieres on Wednesday, March 18, with three episodes on Hulu.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.



