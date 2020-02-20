I love giving gifts to friends and family, and am good at it. I buy stuff throughout the year if I see something that reminds me of someone (never elaborate, always under $20), and then store it until the holidays. People sometimes seem to be taken aback and dismayed that they didn’t get me anything. I truly do not care, and I don’t want them to feel uncomfortable. Any advice for what to say? Should I confine gift giving to close friends and family only?

M.P. / Somerville

I’m glad I caught you early in 2020, because your problem has an easy fix: Stop saving the gifts for holidays (or birthdays). Instead, give them when you get them, or on some idiosyncratic celebration — perhaps Fluffernutter Day (that’s October 8, for those keeping track).

I expect you are saving the gifts for holidays because a surprise gift seems a bit much, somehow, a little stalker-y? But assuming you aren’t gifting portraits of killer clowns or something, it’s really not. It’s just a spontaneous and kind gesture, one that will get known as M.P.’s “brand,” and one of many, hopefully, that constitute your relationships. A surprise gift won’t inflict the recipient with the same sense of having dropped the ball, because it can be repaid with any sort of kindness at a later date. When you give presents on Official Gift-Giving Occasions, on the other hand, you’re joining a social dance the recipient can’t help but feel obliged to participate in, regardless of what you say.

And think about channeling your present-buying impulses toward out-of-town friends and family, since you can’t take them out for coffee and a doughnut or walk their dog for them. What’s more fun than getting a pleasant surprise in the mail? Time and space aside, some people are straight-up uncomfortable with gifts, even if they’ll let you buy them that coffee and doughnut for the same amount of money, so keep an antenna out for any particularly odd vibe and honor it.

___________

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.

