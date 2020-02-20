MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia city has voted to change its ordinance for marijuana possession.

Morgantown City County members voted unanimously Tuesday to modify the city’s law on possession of up to 15 grams of the drug, news outlets reported.

The change gives the Morgantown Police Department the discretion to forgo arresting someone caught with 15 grams or less and instead issue a fine of up to $15, officials said.