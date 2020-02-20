All four correctional officers were taken to hospitals following the Jan. 10 attack inside the state’s sole maximum security prison.

All 16 inmates were indicted on two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and four counts of assault and battery on corrections officers under the legal theory of joint venture, according to Worcester District Joseph Early Jr.'s office, which is prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors have filed 109 criminal charges against 16 inmates for their alleged roles in the Jan. 10 attack on four correctional officers inside the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center that inmates and prisoner advocates allege spawned a wave of reprisal by authorities.

In the attack, the Department of Correction said in court documents that one officer suffered head trauma and a badly broken nose, while another had a broken jaw and broken vertebrae in his neck during the attack. Officials have said that the inmates tried to take an officer hostage by dragging him into a cell, but the officer broke free.

The DOC has drawn criticism - and a lawsuit - from inmates and prisoner advocates alleging the state used illegally seized legal documents, wrongly blocked access to attorneys and attacked inmates in response to the Jan. 10 attack.

In their lawsuit, inmates alleged they were attacked by armed correctional officers in their cells and suffered fist strikes, dog bites, and blows from stun guns. Their personal property was taken away after the attack, the lawsuit said, and inmates were locked in their cells with limited access to showers or ability to make phone calls.

Four inmates were indicted solely as joint venturers: Tabari Muhammed, 28; Frank Webb, 28, Marcus Muniz, Steven Gonzalez, 39; Israel Perez, 25; and Lennon Dossantos, 25.

The remaining dozen are facing a variety of serious criminal charges:

- Jovani Molinari, 23, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot);

- Giovanni Buchanan, 25, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot);

- Carlos Bastos, 29, aggravated kidnapping;

- Elosko Brown, 33, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot);

- Yamil Narvaez Arroyo, 24, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot); Alexander Soto, 26, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (wooden cane);

- Jason Velez Acosta, 29, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot); John Mentor, 33, aggravated kidnapping;

- Joshua Reyes, 28, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot);

- Pedro Solis, 30, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

The inmates will be arraigned Worcester Superior Court in the coming weeks, prosecutors said.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.