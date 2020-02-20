Daniel Carter, 23, of Taunton, was driving south on Taunton Avenue near Meadowbrook Lane when he veered into the northbound lane and smashed into the front end of a passing car at 11:17 p.m., police said.

An alleged drunk driver slammed into another car head-on and sent a man to the hospital in Norton Wednesday night, Norton police said in a statement.

The man driving the vehicle Carter struck sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro by the Norton Fire Department.

Carter refused to take a breathalyzer at the scene and failed a field sobriety test, Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said. Witnesses said that Carter appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, Clark said.

He was not injured in the crash.

Carter was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violations.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Attleboro Municipal Court Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation by Patrolman Jarrad Morse.

