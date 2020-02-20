The jury reached its verdict after less than six hours, ending a five week-long trial that centered on whether Pelletier’s parents were unfairly barred from their daughter’s treatment and whether the effects of the separation were detrimental to Justina Pelletier, now 21.

The state Department of Children and Families took custody of the girl within days of her arrival at Children’s in 2013 and minimized interactions, visitations and telephone conversations with her parents.

A Suffolk County jury on Thursday found that Boston Children’s Hospital did not commit medical malpractice in its treatment of Justina Pelletier, a Connecticut teenager who spent nearly a year in its child psychiatric ward after doctors told state authorities they suspected her parents of medical child abuse.

The crux of the dispute between doctors and Pelletier’s parents was whether her myriad health problems were primarily medical or psychological in nature when she arrived at Children’s.

After hearing from nearly two dozen witnesses and sitting through hours and hours of evidence presentation that included volumes of medical records and numerous doctors’ emails, including one that referred to the family as “evil,” the jury began its deliberations. That was at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Stacks of banker’s boxes, 11 in all, filled with medical records documenting the young girl’s journey through the healthcare system served as a back drop in the courtroom.

Justina Pelletier had been rushed to Children’s after treatment at Tufts Medical Center for mitochondrial disease, a medically baffling and incurable condition characterized by mutated cells.

Justina Pelletier’s older sister had been diagnosed with the same condition.

But Children’s doctors said Justina Pelletier’s symptoms ― severe constipation and abdominal pain, slurred speech, and an inability to walk, talk or swallow — were largely psychological, and believed she would benefit from a separation from her parents to focus on intensive psychological treatment and therapy.

The aim was “to teach her to be healthy” and “to stop encouraging her to think of herself as a sick child,” Ellen Epstein Cohen, a lawyer for the hospital, said in her closing argument Wednesday.

The bitter standoff over Justina Pelletier’s care sparked and inflamed debate about if and when doctors’ medical decisions should override parental rights.

In 2016, Pelletier’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against the hospital and four of their daughter’s doctors and caregivers, claiming they violated their civil rights by instigating DCF to take their daughter from them and barring them from her treatment.

Lawyers for the Pelletiers told jurors the DCF referral was based on intentional lies, bias against the parents, and an unfounded diagnosis that blamed Lou and Linda Pelletier for their daughter’s acute symptoms and poor health.

They also alleged negligence by a Children’s neurologist, pediatrician, psychologist and a psychiatrist for ignoring plans put in place by Justina Pelletier’s former doctors at Tufts Medical Center.

Each doctor had faced claims of medical malpractice and negligence.

The jury’s decision cleared them all: Jurriaan Peters, Alice Newton, Simona Borjeanu and Colleen Ryan.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.