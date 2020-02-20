Boston police arrested a Charlestown man on illegal gun charges after he allegedly left a firearm in the car he was driving through Dorchester around noon on Wednesday.

Bronnie Marinez, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Thursday on unlawful possession of a firearm charge, Boston police said.

According to police, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force were conducting surveillance of the man later identified as Marinez who was believed to be armed with a handgun.