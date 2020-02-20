Boston police arrested a Charlestown man on illegal gun charges after he allegedly left a firearm in the car he was driving through Dorchester around noon on Wednesday.
Bronnie Marinez, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Thursday on unlawful possession of a firearm charge, Boston police said.
According to police, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force were conducting surveillance of the man later identified as Marinez who was believed to be armed with a handgun.
Officers started approaching the vehicle Marinez was in, police said.
"As officers approached, the operator noticed their presence and fled the vehicle,'' police wrote. “The suspect ran across Washington Street to a gas station on the corner of Harvard Avenue where he was swiftly apprehended by officers.”
Police alleged they recovered a black Polymer 80 firearm inside the vehicle and charged Marinez with illegal gun possession charges.
