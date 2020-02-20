“We’re kind of just in investigation mode,” Montes said. “I know it’s hard for a lot of people, especially the family, is he going to be charged? He will be charged with something, but it’s really just too early to say.”

Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Kim Montes, a department spokeswoman, provided the update in a brief interview, specifically addressing the question of whether 26-year-old Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, the truck driver, would face criminal charges.

ORLANDO, Fla. --The driver of a pickup truck involved in a horrific crash here that killed four members of a vacationing Whitman family, including a 5-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother, will “be charged with something," though it’s unclear what as the investigation continues, a law enforcement official said Wednesday.

She said such probes normally take around 180 days to complete, and no charges will be brought until the investigation is finished.

The Smith family of Whitman had traveled to Florida to visit Disney World, and Tuesday’s tragic crash claimed the lives of 11-year-old Jackson and 5-year-old Scarlett, whose twin sister and older sister survived. Julie Smith, 41, the children’s mother, and Josephine Fay, 76, their grandmother, were also killed in the collision.

The crash took place around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said, along a stretch of Route 429 in Kissimmee, about 10 miles from Disney. The Toyota van was carrying eight family members — Shane and Julie Smith; Julie’s parents, Josephine and William Fay, of Weymouth; and the Smiths’ four young children. When the vehicle slowed down because of congestion on the highway, a pickup truck slammed into its rear end, caromed into a second vehicle, and then scratched a third, according to Montes.

Officials have identified Laurindo as the pickup driver. Efforts to locate him for comment haven’t been successful. Authorities said Laurindo does not have a criminal record.

