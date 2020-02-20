Held just three days before the Nevada Caucuses, the debate quickly turned into a verbal brawl, with each candidate leveling attacks on the others in order to stand out from the still-crowded field.

Supporters of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren crowded an entire floor of Lir, an Irish pub in Back Bay, to gather around the bar’s many television screens. They cheered and broke into laughter as Warren attacked billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in the opening minutes .

“I’d like to talk about who we are running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians," Warren said. “And no, I am not talking about Donald Trump. I am talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Boston City Councillor Kenzie Bok, announced her endorsement for Warren only ten days before the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary but said she has been a fan of the senator for years.

“What’s amazing about her is that she pairs that expertise and policy knowledge with the practical pragmatic sensibility and she really knows how to build a campaign and how to win and that’s exactly the balance we’re all looking for,” Bok said.

Brian Corr, 53, said he has been a supporter of Warren since she ran for Senate in 2012 and became a volunteer on her presidential campaign in 2019. He said her work once she was in the Senate only made him more of a fan over the years.

“I saw her propose [the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau], get it built, get it off the ground after lots of difficult work in Congress, and I saw her succeed with it,” he said. “So all that talk about plans, it’s real.”

The Cambridge resident said he prefers Warren over Sanders, the Independent senator from Vermont, because of her loyalty to the party.

“She is really committed to building a stronger democratic party,” he said. “She’s working to support candidates up and down the ticket and she’s helping to build the party infrastructure. Sanders, who I respect greatly, isn’t as interested in building that strong Democratic party.”

Supporters for Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., occupied a space in Democracy Brewing, where attendees sometimes struggled to get into the packed room.

Supporters for Pete Buttigieg packed into a bar to watch him in Wednesday night's debate Stephanie Purifoy (custom credit)

Jessica Fujimori, 28, said she began doing research in January 2019 about all of the candidates running for president and Buttigieg was the one who stuck out the most. The Malden resident wore a Buttigieg T-shirt and carried a Buttigieg tote bag at her side.

“Pete, across the board has a thorough detailed answer to every question and then is able to connect the details to this bigger vision,” she said. “I felt like when I saw Pete talk I started to see a pathway out of this dark place we’re in with politics right now.”

Her husband, Paul Hemberger, 28, said the pair began canvassing for Buttigieg in New Hampshire in December. While most seem to have labeled Buttigieg as a moderate, Hemberger said his policies are still extremely progressive.

“He packages it in a really clear, values-driven way, so people just think ‘oh he must be a moderate, he sounds so reasonable’ and I think that’s what’s so interesting about him,” he said. “He’s able to pull more conservative people into a very progressive set of policies and that’s something we should be celebrating.”

Bloomberg’s watch party, which was held at The Greatest Bar near TD Garden, was slightly more subdued than the other two. Bloomberg, who grew up in Medford, was participating in his first debate since declaring his candidacy in late November. Throughout the night, he faced fierce criticism from his rivals about everything from his extraordinary wealth, to the treatment of women at his financial data and media company, to the stop-and-frisk policy used by police during his tenure as mayor.

“I’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is but understand this, Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another,” Warren said in the opening minutes of the debate.

Dave Everett, 37, owns a business selling outdoor apparel and he said he came to the watch party to “see what Bloomberg had to say.” He said that Bloomberg’s story resonated with him as a small business owner and that the attacks on his wealth were unfair.

“Elizabeth warren has a decent amount of money so what’s the cutoff? Bernie’s a millionaire, Bloomberg is a billionaire, where do you reach the cutoff where you’re no longer allowed to run for President?” he said after the debate. “That argument holds no water as far as I’m concerned.”

