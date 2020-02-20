The defendant, Bruce “Arki” Brown, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in US District Court in Boston to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, four counts of sex trafficking by fraud, force, and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor by fraud, force, and coercion, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to court records.

A 41-year-old Dorchester man stands accused of sexually trafficking four people, including a minor, over a 15-year period in several states, legal filings show.

“According to the indictment, over a 15 year period beginning in June 2004 through at least July 2019, Brown engaged in the sex trafficking of four victims,” said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office in a statement.

Advertisement

The alleged trafficking occurred in states including Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania, the indictment says.

Court records don’t indicate how old the minor was during the alleged trafficking, how Brown initially met the alleged victims, or how much money he took in from the suspected scheme.

Brown on Wednesday agreed to an order of voluntary pretrial detention while the case is pending, according to court filings.

“This order is without prejudice to the defendant filing a motion at any time seeking a full detention hearing and the setting of conditions of release, regardless of whether there have been changed circumstances,” said US Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley in the detention order.

An initial status conference is slated for April 1.

“With the agreement of the parties, the Court finds that the interests of justice in this case, i.e., to allow the parties time to exchange discovery and prepare the case for trial, outweigh the best interests of the public and defendant for a trial within seventy days of the date of the defendant’s indictment,” Kelley wrote in a separate order.

Advertisement













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.