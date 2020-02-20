Lynnfield firefighters were dispatched to the Herb Chambers’ Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lynnfield Thursday morning after a fire broke out in one of the vehicles in the showroom.

No injuries were reported and firefighters remained on the scene as of 7 a.m., officials said.

Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davistold reporters that arriving firefighters forced their way into the smoke-filled showroom and then used thermal imaging equipment to locate the source of the fire.