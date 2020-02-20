Lynnfield firefighters were dispatched to the Herb Chambers’ Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lynnfield Thursday morning after a fire broke out in one of the vehicles in the showroom.
No injuries were reported and firefighters remained on the scene as of 7 a.m., officials said.
Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davistold reporters that arriving firefighters forced their way into the smoke-filled showroom and then used thermal imaging equipment to locate the source of the fire.
"They were able to find the seat of the fire very quickly and get water on it very quickly,'' the chief said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire inside the Chambers’ Flagship Motors in Lynnfield was the second time this week one of the company’s high-end dealerships needed the help of public safety officials. On Tuesday, two SUVs were stolen from Chambers’ Lamborghini dealership in Wayland. The vehicles were recovered in Malden after the alleged car thieves driving the vehicles crashed into each other.
