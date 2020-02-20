A hazmat situation was declared, a fire dispatcher said early Thursday evening.

On person was injured in an incident involving chemicals at a hair salon in Whitman Thursday, according to the town’s fire department.

Firefighters responded to Eugene’s Hair Design at 23 Temple St. for a “chemical mixture off gassing with injury,” the department said on Twitter.

It’s not known how serious the injuries are.

The hair salon could not be reached for comment.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

