Judge Christine Roach set an April 9 hearing date on You’s expected motion to dismiss. Roach denied on procedural grounds a defense motion for an order requiring relatives of Urtula to preserve the electronic devices they used to correspond with him, though Roach issued her denial without prejudice, meaning the defense can try again at a later date.

Howard Cooper, a lawyer for You, confirmed the defense’s intention during a hearing in the closely watched case in Suffolk Superior Court, calling the involuntary manslaughter indictment pending against his client “infirm as a matter of law.”

Lawyers for former Boston College student Inyoung You said Thursday that they’ll file a motion by Mar. 6 to dismiss an indictment alleging she drove her boyfriend, fellow BC student Alex Urtula, to take his own life last May.

In addition, Roach denied a defense request to lift a requirement that You, who voluntarily returned to Boston from South Korea for arraignment, remain in Massachusetts while her case is pending. You’s lawyers were seeking permission for You to travel elsewhere in the United States if she chooses. She’s turned in her passport to authorities.

Roach said she’ll reconsider the matter if You submits a request to travel or relocate to a specific location at a later date.

The key legal issue in the case, Cooper told reporters after the hearing, is whether “someone did something to overcome the will of the person who was in trouble to cause them to re-engage and commit suicide. And as you’ve seen from public reports of the evidence here, that is not what happened."

Cooper added that "as soon as Ms. You learned that her boyfriend was in trouble she begged him repeatedly not to hurt himself, told him that she loved him, immediately tried to get to the scene.”

You has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $5,000 bail. She attended Thursday’s hearing and left court without commenting.

Prosecutors contend that between late March 2019 and Urtula’s death by suicide on May 20, when he jumped from a Roxbury parking garage on the morning of his graduation, the couple exchanged more than 75,000 messages, with You often urging Urtula to kill himself.

“Go [expletive] die in hell you deserve to go [expletive] kill yourself,” she wrote to Urtula in April, according to court records. “And if you don’t die I’m gonna [expletive] kill myself.”

On the morning of Urtula’s death, he took an Uber to the parking garage. Prosecutors have said You made no effort to stop Urtula and didn’t ask anyone for help when she arrived at the facility. You followed Urtula to the garage through his phone’s GPS and was on the top floor when he jumped, prosecutors said.

According to a public relations firm representing her, You sent Urtula a series of text messages on the morning of his death imploring him not to hurt himself.

“I’m far away on a tall place and I’m not gonna be here for long,” Urtula wrote. “I’m leaving everyone.”

“ALEX,” You wrote. “WHAT SRE YOU [expletive] DOING. IF U [expletive] LOVE ME STOP. IF U EVER [expletive] LOVED ME STOP.”

“I did love you just not well enough,” Urtula wrote. “Good bye.”

“STOP,” she wrote.

According to two sources close to You’s family, Urtula jumped as soon as he saw her at the garage.

