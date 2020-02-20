Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and while you were watching the debate, Providence College squeaked its way back into the NCAA Tournament picture. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Now the real work begins.

It’s the first day of school for new Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters, which means it’s time to hit the gas on the state’s turnaround plan for the struggling district.

Peters, who comes to the district from Hillsborough County in Florida, will spend the morning visiting Gilbert Stuart Middle School. But as he works to familiarize himself with Providence, here are the top issues that still need to be addressed.

Teachers’ contract

In the eyes of many observers, this is the whole ball game. One of the key reasons that the state took control of the district was that Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green believed she had more flexibility to negotiate a union contract than Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration. The agreement expires Aug. 31, but Peters and Infante-Green want to have a deal in place sooner than that.

Morale

After a devastating report on school conditions, the resulting state takeover, and the months-long search to find a new leader, everyone in Providence kind of needs a hug. Peters must come in and show he has the ability to inspire students, teachers, and community members while he crafts the turnaround plan. It won’t be easy, especially since the district just informed a few dozen educators that they’ll likely be moved around next year.

School repairs

Oh right. It was nice that floors were waxed and buildings were clean on the first day of school, but the overall condition of many schools remains dire. The money is in place to make repairs, but it’s also time to start thinking about which schools need to close permanently. Also, has there been any movement on the idea of using St. Joseph’s Hospital to house students?

Mayor Elorza is off to Orlando for the winter leadership meeting of the US Conference of Mayors.

Guy Abelson , a beloved Rhode Islander who died in 2015. AIDS Project Rhode Island will commemorate its 35th year tonight at the Ballroom at the Providence G. The organization will posthumously honor, a beloved Rhode Islander who died in 2015.

US Representative David Cicilline and Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien will hold a press conference this morning to discuss President Trump’s proposed cuts to the Community Development Block Grant program.

Need something fun to do tonight? Check out PechaKucha at the Columbus Theatre

