Malden police announced Wednesday that they secured an arrest warrant for one of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of two Lamborghini SUVs earlier this week.
Christian Virgile, 18, formerly of Malden, is wanted on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after causing personal injury, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said in a Facebook post.
The two Lamborghini SUVs were stolen early Tuesday morning from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston, a luxury car dealership in Wayland. Both vehicles were recovered several hours later when they crashed into each other after racing through the streets of Malden, police said.
Shortly before 8 a.m., an off-duty officer spotted the luxury cars heading north on Dartmouth Street. He followed and saw one SUV slam into a car stopped at a red light, police said. The second SUV then rear-ended the first, and three teenagers got out of the cars and ran.
A short time later, police arrested Elijah McKinney, 18, of Cambridge. Virgile and the other suspect — a 17-year-old from Cambridge — fled from the scene.
At his arraignment, McKinney pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest, police said. He was released to home confinement and must wear a GPS monitor.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Virgile remained at large.
Anyone who has information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact Malden police at 781-322-1212.
