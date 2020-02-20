Malden police announced Wednesday that they secured an arrest warrant for one of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of two Lamborghini SUVs earlier this week.

Christian Virgile, 18, formerly of Malden, is wanted on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after causing personal injury, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said in a Facebook post.

The two Lamborghini SUVs were stolen early Tuesday morning from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston, a luxury car dealership in Wayland. Both vehicles were recovered several hours later when they crashed into each other after racing through the streets of Malden, police said.