The new law takes effect this Sunday, Feb. 23, which is 90 days after it was signed into law.

“This legislation will substantially reduce distracted driving and hold operators accountable when they are looking at an electronic device instead of looking at the road ahead,” Baker said at the time .

Three months ago, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that bans drivers from using cellphones and other hand-held devices in Massachusetts.

Here’s a look at what you can and can’t do under the new law.

WHAT YOU CANNOT DO

- You CAN’T dial or talk on the phone without hands-free mode

According to the crux of the law, drivers cannot make phone calls unless they are using a hands-free technology like Bluetooth.

“No operator of a motor vehicle shall hold a mobile electronic device,” the law states.

- You CAN’T look at photos or videos

The law also prohibits drivers from looking at images or videos — unless it’s to help with navigation; more on that below.

- No, you STILL CAN’T text while driving

State law has forbidden texting while driving since 2010, but other actions such as dialing a phone number were not previously covered, according to the State House News Service. (Take heed: Typing or receiving messages behind the wheel will still carry full punishments during the grace period — more on that below as well.)

- You CAN’T use your phone at a stop light

Drivers can use their phones only if they are stationary and not in active lanes of travel, according to a statement issued in November from Governor Baker’s office.

“If you’re driving, or even stopped at a traffic light, you cannot hold the phone to make or receive calls, read or write texts, use e-mail or the Internet, or conduct any other form of electronic communication,” State Police Colonel Chris Mason says in a video posted online Wednesday.

- If you’re under 18, you CAN’T use your phone in any capacity

Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use phones in any way, including hands-free mode, while operating a vehicle. A first offense results in a $100 fine and a 60-day loss of license; a second offense results in a $250 fine and a 180-day loss of license. A third or subsequent will result in a $500 fine, according to State Police.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

- You CAN use your phone for navigation

According to the law, drivers can use their phone as long as they are viewing something that helps with navigation and the device is mounted in an appropriate location, such as the car’s windshield, dashboard, or center console.

- You CAN use a phone for an emergency

Using a phone is allowed in response to emergencies including a need for medical attention, a request for emergency intervention from the police or fire department, and to report an accident or a disabled vehicle.

- You CAN carry out a single tap or swipe to activate hands-free mode

The law acknowledges that drivers “may require a single tap or swipe to activate, deactivate or initiate the hands-free mode feature.”

- You CAN be pulled over for using your phone

The law makes this a primary offense, according to the governor’s office, which means police officers can pull a driver over just for being on his or her phone.

- You CAN be stopped by both local police and State Police

According to the State Police video posted on Wednesday, Mason said that “local and State Police officers will be out on the roadways to enforce the provisions of this new law, and to educate motorists.”

- You CAN be fined a lot of money for a first offense — but not until April 1

Although the law technically takes effect on Sunday, those who are caught right away won’t necessarily be punished. That’s because there will be a grace period through the end of March, meaning drivers will get a warning for their first violation until April 1, according to the law.

However, once the grace period ends April 1, it gets costly: The first offense will result in a $100 fine, and repeat offenders can expect to pony up $250 for the second violation and $500 for the third and each subsequent offense. (Anyone with more than one infraction will also have to complete a program focused on distracted driving prevention.)

Plus, although the first two violations will not affect drivers’ insurance rates, a third infraction or anything beyond that will count as surchargeable incidents.

- You CAN technically use your phone while riding a bicycle

Two of the six legislators who were responsible for hammering out the final version of the bill told the Globe in November that the law does not apply to bicyclists.

“The prohibition on holding phones does not apply to bicycles,” wrote state Senator William Brownsberger in an e-mail to the Globe. “It explicitly applies to operators of motor vehicles.”

Brownsberger said that the only reference to bicycles in the bill “is about where you could stop a motor vehicle to make a call; you cannot stop in a bicycle lane.”

Brownsberger, as well as State Representative Timothy Whelan, also noted that even motorized bicycles are not necessarily considered “motor vehicles” under state law.

“It states in this part of the bill that the operator of a ‘motor vehicle’ shall not hold a mobile electronic device,” Whelan wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. “By definition in Chapter 90 Section 1, a motor vehicle does not describe or apply to a bicycle (human/pedal powered). That was always my understanding.”

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss