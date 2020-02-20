The law bans drivers from using cellphones and other hand-held devices in an effort to reduce distracted driving. Between 2017 and 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that distracted drivers took 77 lives in Massachusetts and killed 3,166 people nationally.

“I think all of us have to unlearn behaviors that we have been learning since smartphones have become part of our lives," state transportation secretary Stephanie Pollack said Thursday at a news conference.

NEWTON — State officials are reminding drivers the new hands-free law goes into effect on Sunday, so it’s time to break some old habits.

Drivers may only touch their phone to enable hands-free mode and may only activate GPS devices if their car is stationary and not in traffic. Drivers may only use one earbud behind the wheel.

For drivers younger than 18, all electronic device use, including hands-free mode and GPS navigation, is illegal.

“Buy them a new car with a built-in GPS system,” suggested Michael Sonia of the State Police’s traffic program section. Asked how police officers will know exactly how drivers are using their phone, Sonia said simply, “we don’t.”

The state banned drivers from texting a decade ago but have found it hard to enforce because it’s not clear why people are using their phone. The new law prohibits people from holding their phones except in an emergency.

Sonia said state officials are working with ride-hail companies, whose drivers who have to touch their phone to accept passengers, to "make sure everyone is on the same page.”

David Calderon, a police officer in Newton, acknowledged there will be an adjustment period for drivers but said he is confident that road safety will improve. He noted that distracted driving is most common between the ages of 18 and 35, when people are most tied to new technology and its capabilities.

“It’s gonna cost you,” said Calderon. “This is not something to be taken lightly, this is a serious public safety matter.”

First offenders will be fined $100, while second offenders will pay $250 and have to attend a distracted-driving program. Further infractions will draw a $500 fine and an insurance surcharge.

Drivers have an adjustment period — officers will issue only warnings until March 31.

“Please keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road," said Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. "Nothing on your screen is worth your life or the life of another.”