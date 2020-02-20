Police are searching for a suspect after he led officers on a chase from Brockton to Randolph and fled from his car on foot Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Around 2:30 p.m., State Police were alerted that a man driving a white 2016 Land Rover refused to pull over after Brockton police tried to stop him for a motor vehicle violation on Route 24 North, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

Brockton police pursued the car until they lost sight of it, Procopio said. Shortly after, State Police cruisers spotted the Land Rover driving on Interstate 93 North and attempted to pull him over without success.