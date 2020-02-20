Police are searching for a suspect after he led officers on a chase from Brockton to Randolph and fled from his car on foot Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Around 2:30 p.m., State Police were alerted that a man driving a white 2016 Land Rover refused to pull over after Brockton police tried to stop him for a motor vehicle violation on Route 24 North, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
Brockton police pursued the car until they lost sight of it, Procopio said. Shortly after, State Police cruisers spotted the Land Rover driving on Interstate 93 North and attempted to pull him over without success.
After being pursued by troopers for about a mile, the Land Rover exited the highway onto Route 28 South in Randolph, Procopio said. Police found the Land Rover, abandoned, on Amelian Road. The driver had fled on foot.
The front end of the car had damage, indicating that the driver may have crashed, Procopio said.
Brockton police, Randolph police, and State Police units including the Air Wing and K-9s searched for the man for over an hour before they suspended the search at 3:55 p.m., Procopio said. The investigation is ongoing.
