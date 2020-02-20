The gunman took off and ran up Washington Street, then cut through a parking lot to Warrenton Street, where he caught the attention of a Boston police officer.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, 1945, a blond man wearing glasses walked into a pawn shop at 886 Washington St. in Boston and pulled out a gun. He pointed it at the couple who owned the shop and demanded money. Then he fired three shots, killing them both.

“Here’s a couple for you!” the gunman replied, firing off two shots at the patrolman.

Boston police Officer Frank Callahan, who was fatally injured by a gunman while on duty in 1945 (Photo courtesy of Siobhan Kelleher) Boston Globe Archive

Callahan was hit twice. He fell into the street.

The fleeing gunman continued down Tremont Street and jumped on the running board of a moving Army truck. He pushed one soldier out of the vehicle and ordered the driver to keep going, or else he’d blow his head off. But they didn’t get far. The truck ended up getting stuck in a snowbank on Hollis Street.

21callahan - Officer Francis Connerney shot the gunman who shot Officer Frank B. Callahan on Feb. 17, 1945. (Boston Globe Archive) Boston Globe Archive

Officer Francis Connerney was running toward the truck when the gunman jumped out and aimed his gun at him. But Connerney managed to shoot first. The gunman went down, fatally wounded.

Connerney ran up to gunman, leaned over him and asked who he was, and where he was from. “Devlin...Waltham," the gunman replied. Connerney couldn’t believe it. The shooter was Patrick Devlin, a 24-year-old Navy veteran from Waltham.

Connerney knew Devlin’s father. They had both gone to school together as kids.

The next day Connerney went to Boston City Hospital to visit Callahan. When Callahan saw Connerney, there was one thing he needed to know.

“Frank, did you get him?” said Callahan.

“Yeah,” he said.

“Thanks," said Callahan. "He didn’t give me a chance.”

The gunshot wounds proved to be fatal for both Callahan and his assailant.

Callahan succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 20, 1945. He was a 26-year veteran of the department and left behind a grieving wife and two children.

21callahan - More than 200 members of the Boston Police Department attended the funeral of Officer Frank B. Callahan. (Boston Globe Archive) Boston Globe Archive

To mark the 75th anniversary of his death, Boston police posted a special tribute to Callahan on bpdnews.com on Thursday.

“Officer Callahan was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden and his name is forever imprinted on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in our nation’s capital on Panel 2, East Line 8,” police wrote. “His name can also be seen on the BPD’s Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters and the Massachusetts State Law Enforcement Memorial located on the lawn of the Massachusetts State House in Boston.”

“In Boston, a Hero Sign has been posted in his honor at Warrenton and Tremont Streets in the South End. Should you find yourself in that area, please keep an eye out for his Hero Sign and, if time allows, take a second to acknowledge the service and sacrifice of a brave soul who died protecting and serving our city while also recognizing the hurt, heartache and hardship endured by the friends and loved ones he left behind.”

21callahan - Officer Frank B. Callahan was shot in the line of duty on Feb. 17, 1945. (Boston Globe Archive) Boston Globe Archive

