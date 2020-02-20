A Roxbury woman was arrested on gun charges after officers found a loaded handgun in a fanny pack in her car during a traffic stop in Dorchester Wednesday night, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers pulled over a car with a defective front headlight and brake light near 493 Blue Hill Ave., Boston police said in a statement. Officers saw the operator, Shantia Elston, 27, move quickly as she tried “to conceal an unknown item,” police said.

Officers ordered the occupants to exit the car, fearing that Elston may be armed with a weapon, police said. As they searched the car, officers allegedly found a fanny pack on the passenger side floor that contained a loaded Hi-Point Model C9 handgun, loaded with one bullet in the chamber and eight in the magazine.