“Our concerns about the school’s fiscal viability, lack of demand, and poor academic performance warrant placing the school on probation with conditions,” Jeffrey Riley, the state’s education commissioner, wrote in a memo last Friday to the board. “I am not, however, recommending non-renewal [of the operating license] at this time because the school has proposed major changes to address these deficiencies, appointed a principal with a track record of academic success, and taken action this year in an effort to yield better results for students and families.”

City on a Hill Charter School, which serves students in grades 9-12 in two locations, will have two years to turn around its operations or it could face closure, under the recommendation. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is slated to vote on probation next Tuesday as part of renewing the school’s five-year operating license.

Massachusetts education officials are recommending probation for a Roxbury charter school in wake of shrinking enrollment, declining student achievement, and financial problems -- high stakes move that could eventually lead to the school’s closure.

The state’s action represents the latest turbulent twist for the 25-year-old charter school. Once a shining star in the Boston charter school world, City on a Hill has run into wide-ranging problems in recent years as it attempted to expand its charter school into a small network of schools, opening a second location in Roxbury in 2013 and another school in New Bedford in 2014.

But in the end, officials failed to replicate success and also experienced deteriorating academic achievement at its original school. In November, charter leaders took dramatic steps to stabilize their operations -- as state officials were weighing whether to renew their operating license -- announcing they would close their New Bedford location in June and consolidate the two Roxbury schools. The plan called for laying off about two dozen teachers, administrators, and other staffers.

Kevin Taylor, who came aboard as the school’s chief executive officer in July 2018, called the commissioner’s recommendation for probation unfortunate, but added it was not unexpected. He vowed the school would turn around both its finances and academic programs and was glad that the commissioner supported their plan to downsize to a single school again.

“This has been a very challenging time for families, staff, and administration,” Taylor said, but added, “I do believe our best days are still ahead of us. I have great hope that the steps we are taking will result in us being the premiere stand-alone high school charter option in the city.”

A state review conducted as part of the licensing-renewal process for the original Roxbury school paints a charter school network that has been in deep turmoil as it has confronted years of unstable leadership at the highest levels. In the last three years alone, 20 trustees have left the board, while the overall number of members has dwindled from 15 to eight. And since 2014, the charter network has had four different chief executives.

During that time, frustrated teachers unionized, a rare action at charter schools, which place a premium on operational flexibility, but have experienced difficulty in securing contracts with trustees.

While City on a Hill was initially viewed as a highly desirable option among families, its waiting lists of nearly 500 students have evaporated. Now, officials are struggling to fill seats, while many of their students are bolting. Just this fall, 15 percent of students opted not to return and many students who secured seats in lotteries decided not to take them.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.