Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said police have tentatively identified the victim as an 18-year-old man, but are still working to confirm his identity.

The name of the arrested teen was not released by police because he is considered a juvenile under Massachusetts law, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Boston police on a manslaughter charge for allegedly fatally wounding another teenager on a Dorchester street shortly before noon on Wednesday, Boston police said.

Boyle said the hometown of the suspect and the circumstances of his arrest were not immediately available Thursday. He said the suspect is expected to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court at some point on Thursday.

The victim was shot near 6 Cameron St. He was rushed to a Boston hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Boyle said a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on gun charges at the scene on Wednesday is still under investigation for a possible connection to the attack, but that no additional charges have been filed as of Thursday.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross on Wednesday said the fact that the shooting took place in the middle of the day during school vacation week was disturbing to him, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “Another shooting in broad daylight — we are not happy,” he said.

The slaying is the seventh homicide in Boston this year. There were six homicides in Boston at this time in 2019.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross (second from right) talks to investigators on scene. Barry Chin/Globe Staff









