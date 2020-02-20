This meteorological winter, the period that includes December, January, and February, is likely to end up being among the top five or six warmest since records have been kept, said Glenn Field, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Norton office.

With little more than a week left in February and two weeks before Daylight Savings Time begins, the winter of 2019-2020 in Boston looks destined to go down in the books as unusually warm and fairly snow-free.

You’re not wrong. There’s been no winter this winter. So far anyway.

After a cold patch Thursday and Friday, temperatures will rise into the 40s and 50s again over the weekend and the relatively balmy weather will persist at least into the middle of next week, according to the weather service.

A storm dropped 7.1 inches of snow in Boston over three days at the beginning of December, but the pace has slowed markedly since. Only another 4.4 inches fell that month, followed by 3.1 inches in January and 0.5 inches so far in February. Forecasts suggest there’s not much chance of more snow by the end of this month.

For meteorological winter, the current total of 15.1 inches is far below the average of about 33 inches.

Witch hazel already in bloom in Natick David Epstein (custom credit)/David Epstein

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are now largely free of snow cover, with the exception of a swath along the northern tier of Massachusetts and in western parts of the state, according to the weather service. There is snow covering the ground, however, in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

If you add up the total Boston snowfall from last meteorological winter and this winter, they fall a few inches short of one average season’s worth. The boxed set of mild winters is a change – and likely a welcome relief to many -- after a decade of blockbuster winters and far-above average snowfall, including the soul-draining winter of 2014-2015.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in October predicted a warmer-than-normal meteorological winter. It doesn’t predict snowfall months in advance. But Accuweather, the private forecasting service, ventured to predict above-normal snow and other storms from New York City to Boston. It looks like that may turn out to be wrong.

Why so toasty? The seasons are affected by a number of large-scale atmospheric and oceanic circulation patterns, including El Nino, La Nina, Arctic Oscillation, North Atlantic Oscillation, Pacific North American Pattern, and Madden-Julian Oscillation.

The patterns oscillate between different phases and, depending on where they are in their rhythm, parts of the globe can be warmer or colder than average and wetter or drier than average.

The patterns this season have been stuck in a mode conducive to warm weather in Southern New England. The Madden-Julian Oscillation, for example, has been generally stuck in phases that have typically been correlated with warmer-than-average temperatures in the Eastern United States.

The Arctic Oscillation also has been very strongly positive, which means that the jet stream winds at high levels of the atmosphere are stronger than average as they circle the pole. When this happens, the cold polar air has a tough time breaking out of those strong circulating winds and moving south.

The warmth hasn’t been confined to New England. Karin Gleason, a climate scientist at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information, said Thursday that this meteorological winter through January could be the warmest ever in the Lower 48 states, edging out the 2015-2016 season. “I think it is fair to say a record for winter is a possibility and that we will definitely be watching this closely,”, she said in an e-mail.

Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Woods Hole Research Center in Falmouth, said a dip in the jet stream to our west has also helped New England.

“When that big southerly dip is west of us, it pumps a lot of warm air up the East Coast,” she said.

Snow-free winters and mild winters have been happening for thousands of years, but with climate change, scientists say, these types of winters are likely to become ever more frequent. The trend is expected to become more pronounced over time.

Will the party end in March?

Field said that the last few days of February are expected to turn chilly. And Matt Rosencrans, a meteorologist at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said in the conference call that climate experts are predicting that Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island will see below-normal temperatures in March.

“The pattern would favor multiple cold fronts coming through there,” he said in a media conference call Thursday, though he added that “it doesn’t look especially stormy.”.

The average March sees 7.6 inches of snow. The snowiest March, in 1993, saw 38.9 inches of snow. In March 2019, 13.5 inches fell, while in March 2018, 23.3 inches fell.

So don’t stow away those scrapers, shovels, and boots quite yet.

“Never say never,” said Field. “We’ve been known to have snows as late as April. … The good news is that the later we get in the season, the quicker it melts.”

