Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly breaking into a building in Dorchester early Thursday, police said.

Around 1:12 a.m., officers responded to a report of people breaking and entering near 320 Talbot Ave., Boston police said in a statement. When they arrived, officers found two men in the vestibule of the building.

The suspects, Stephon Samuel, 25, and Michael Thomas, 29, both from Dorchester, claimed they had used an unlocked door in the rear alley to gain entry, police said. Officers arrested both men. One of the men, who “continually spit on EMTs,” was brought to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after he told officers he was stabbed earlier in the night.