Police responded to the hospital on the morning of Feb. 7 after a report of an armed suspect who was threatening people. At that scene, police encountered Juston Root, who allegedly attacked officers before fleeing in a car. A chase ensued, ending with police fatally shooting Root, a 41-year-old from Mattapan who had a long history of mental health problems, miles away in Brookline.

Elaine St. Peter, a spokeswoman for Brigham, confirmed the valet had been discharged but declined to say when . She said in an e-mail that the valet is “requesting privacy and no interviews" and shared a GoFundMe fundraiser that has been established to help the man. The valet is identified as “Justin” on the GoFundMe page.

A man who was working as a valet when he was shot in the head during violence at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston earlier this month has been discharged from the hospital, an official said Wednesday.

There are still unanswered questions about who fired the gun that hurt the valet at the hospital. Citing the ongoing investigation , Boston police have declined to answer questions about who pulled the trigger that hospitalized the valet for days afterward.

A police report released late last week does not specifically state who fired the gun in question, although it did note that a man who was not Root suffered a gunshot wound at the Brigham scene.

The report released last week also indicated there were two shootings during the law enforcement response, but did not mention if Root fired a gun at Brigham or in Brookline.

The police report said that a 911 call described a suspect, later identified as Root, as being “armed with a gun and threatening people” in the area of the hospital shortly before 9:25 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers encountered a man who fit the description of the suspect. The report said that the man displayed “what appeared to be a firearm and physically attacked said Boston police officers.”

Root fled the Brigham area in a car and officers gave chase in cruisers, according to authorities. Root “continuously refused to safely comply with their attempts to stop him,” according to the report.

About four miles away from the hospital, Root’s vehicle came to a halt only after “colliding with multiple, occupied, civilian vehicles at the intersection of Route 9 and Hammond Street, Brookline.”

Root then tried to flee on foot and Boston police officers, along with a state trooper, were able to catch up with him, the report said. Root “once again displayed what appeared to be a firearm,” according to the document.

“The Trooper and Boston Officers issued multiple verbal commands, ordering the suspect to drop his firearm,” the report stated. “A second officer-involved shooting then occurred at this location. The suspect was struck by gunfire and ceased resistance.”

Root was taken to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

