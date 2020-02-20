Michael Bloomberg’s campaign posted an edited clip that offered an alternate-reality version of a moment in Wednesday’s debate, adding 21 seconds of silence to make it appear that his rivals didn’t have an answer to a question he raised.

In the 25-second video tweeted out Thursday morning, the former New York mayor is shown talking about his experience in business: “I’m the only one here I think that’s ever started a business. Is that fair?”

That part shows how it happened. But the video then cuts to Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden looking like they are unable to answer. Bernie Sanders is shown looking like he’s about to speak, while Biden stares intently. Elizabeth Warren raises her hand, then lowers it, and the camera zooms in on Buttigieg again.