Michael Bloomberg’s campaign posted an edited clip that offered an alternate-reality version of a moment in Wednesday’s debate, adding 21 seconds of silence to make it appear that his rivals didn’t have an answer to a question he raised.
In the 25-second video tweeted out Thursday morning, the former New York mayor is shown talking about his experience in business: “I’m the only one here I think that’s ever started a business. Is that fair?”
That part shows how it happened. But the video then cuts to Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden looking like they are unable to answer. Bernie Sanders is shown looking like he’s about to speak, while Biden stares intently. Elizabeth Warren raises her hand, then lowers it, and the camera zooms in on Buttigieg again.
The actual pause after the question was two seconds.
Anyone? pic.twitter.com/xqhq5qFYVk— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 20, 2020
The moment came one hour and 13 minutes into the debate, in which Bloomberg’s performance was widely panned. On Twitter, Bloomberg was roasted for posting the video.
Bloomberg also tweeted a unedited 26-second clip of him challenging Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for being a “millionaire with three houses.”
The best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/0tbbWLtBxg— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 20, 2020