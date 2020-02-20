Right from the start, Sanders attacked Bloomberg for the stop-and-frisk policies when he was mayor of New York City. Then Senator Elizabeth Warren immediately jumped in to take her own shot at Bloomberg.

The six Democrats turned their sharp disagreements over health care, race, and policing and the very future of the Democratic Party into nothing less than a political cage match.

LAS VEGAS — An all-out brawl broke out on the Democratic debate stage Wednesday night as the presidential race headed into a new phase with the debut of billionaire Michael Bloomberg and the rise of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as the front-runner in the race.

“I’d like to talk about who we are running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians," Warren said, standing next to Bloomberg. “And no, I am not talking about Donald Trump. I am talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

The melee continued, with nearly every candidate attacking the other at one point.

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg summed up the stakes from the point of view of candidates trying to stop the momentum of Sanders and Bloomberg in national polls.

“We could wake up two weeks from today-- the day after Super Tuesday-- and the only candidates left standing will be Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg, the two most polarizing figures on this stage,” Buttigieg said. “And most Americans don’t see where they fit if they’ve got to choose between a socialist who thinks that capitalism is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power.”

But the torrent then shifted as Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat in need of a boost to her presidential campaign, faced down the Bloomberg over the issue of confidentiality agreements signed by women who worked in his corporate empire.

“He has gotten some number of women, dozens maybe, to sign non-disclosure agreements for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace,” Warren said, before lobbing a simple question his way. “So, Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those non-disclosure agreements, so we can hear their side?”

“We have very few nondisclosure agreements,” Bloomberg stammered.

Warren asked lightly: “How many is that?”

"None of them accuse me of anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” Bloomberg said, looking more uncomfortable by the second, before flatly refusing to release his former employees. “They signed those agreements, and we’ll live with it.”

Warren turned back to the audience in front of her, and cast a last dismissal at a rival who has spent $400 million of his own money to launch himself into the top tier of the race to take on President Trump.

“This is not just a question of the mayor’s character. This is also a question about electability,” Warren said. “We are not gonna beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many non-disclosure agreements and the drip drip drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against. That’s not what we do as Democrats.”

It was a remarkable moment in a chaotic debate that was never expected to be an easy night for Bloomberg, whose heavy spending and past life as a Republican have made him a prime target for his Democratic rivals who have been running for president for much of the past year.

The debate catapulted Bloomberg into the fray with five Democratic presidential candidates eager to stop his apparent momentum.

Since he skipped the early primary states, where the other candidates have been tussling for votes, he has loomed on the horizon of the primary and had until recently avoided much of the scrutiny that his rivals has faced from each other and the media. But Wednesday night’s debate seemed to bring him down to earth, depriving him of the lavish trappings of his campaign and his rapidly expanding staff to stand alone on stage with several rivals eager to cast themselves as his foil.

And for Warren, a former high school debate champion, it was a sharp break with the conciliatory posture she has held onstage in nearly every debate since last summer and a moment that could launch her back into the spotlight of a contest in which she had suddenly started to fade.

Warren, who has recently sought to cast herself as a “unity candidate” in a polarized Democratic race, did not limit her criticism to Bloomberg. She aimed jabs at Sanders aggressive online supporters and the health care plans championed by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg, calling them a “post-it” and a “powerpoint” respectively.

But she certanly wasn’t the only one fighting. Sanders and Buttigieg scrapped over Buttigieg’s support from billionaires. Biden and others hit Bloomberg over his previous support for stop-and-frisk policies that discriminated against Black and brown residents of New York City. And Klobuchar and Buttigieg fought over Klobuchar’s recent failure to remember the name of the president of Mexico, before Warren stepped in to defend her.

With Bloomberg onstage, the debate laid bare a Democratic field cleaved in two, with the ascendant Sanders on one pole and the former Republican Bloomberg on the other, while the other candidates onstage jockeyed to cast themselves as a better alternative.

“Let’s put in someone who’s actually a Democrat,” Buttigieg said, swiping at both Bloomberg and Sanders, who is a self-proclaimed democratic socialist. “We shouldn’t have to choose between someone who wants to burn this party down and someone who wants to buy this party out.”

It represented a make-or-break moment for several candidates looking for a boost in Nevada after the error-plagued results of the Iowa caucuses and the close contest in New Hampshire.

Sanders is seeking to cement his front-runner status and post a clear win after finishing practically tied with or just ahead of Buttigieg in the first two states to go to the polls.

His most progressive rival, Warren, is looking to Nevada to give her candidacy momentum after she finished third in Iowa and fourth in New Hampshire despite investing heavily in those states. Former vice president Joe Biden is even more desperate for a strong finish after staking his candidacy on electability but finishing fourth and fifth in the first two states.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg and Klobuchar hoped strong debate performances Wednesday could propel them to better-than-expected finishes here, which could soften critics who say their successes in predominantly white states cannot be repeated in more diverse states like this one.

“We will unite behind our eventual Democratic nominee,” Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told the audience before the debate.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood. Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin