“The answer is yes. We’re working on it, and I want to see what happens this year with the election," LePage said when asked if he was considering throwing his hat into the ring.

LePage said in an interview with the Presque Isle, Maine, Fox affiliate that he and his wife are in the process of reestablishing their Maine residency after moving to Florida, with an eye toward another run for governor in 2022.

Former Maine governor Paul LePage told WAGM-TV on Thursday that he’s considering running for another term, after just a year of being out of politics.

Advertisement

LePage left office in January 2019 after serving two terms as governor. Maine law prevents governors from serving more than two terms consecutively, leaving the door open for LePage to run again after leaving office. The controversial Republican governor was succeeded by a Democrat, Governor Janet Mills.

LePage was embroiled in a number of political controversies during his time as governor, including when he made a number of comments about Black and Hispanic people that were widely condemned as racist.

Throughout his term, he also attacked judges, temporarily withdrew judicial nominations, threatened to halt the certification of election results, and held up state funds to an independent state commission investigating religious discrimination at a Maine business. He joined out-of-state lawsuits fighting Obama’s health care law and federal protections for transgender students and LGBT workers.

He found himself in court over his moves to block voter-approved Medicaid expansion, halt new wind energy projects, censor critics from his Facebook page, close down a state prison overnight, and halt the flow of funds to publicly financed candidates, local job-training groups, and the state attorney general’s office.

in 2016, the Portland Press Herald published an editorial apologizing to America on behalf of the state of Maine for electing and reelecting him.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.