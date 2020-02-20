Here’s a look at some of the most memorable moments from what could be the most contentious Democratic debate of this election cycle.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared for the first time, joining five veteran debaters including Vermont senator and front-runner Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, former vice president Joe Biden, and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Six Democratic candidates were onstage in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the ninth presidential debate, as the stakes got higher before Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.

Warren slams Bloomberg early

The Massachusetts senator took aim at the billionaire for his comments about women, his wealth, and previous support of stop and frisk.

“I’d like to talk about who we are running against," Warren said within the first half hour, from her spot next to Bloomberg onstage. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I am not talking about Donald Trump. I am talking about Mayor Bloomberg.” Warren added that the country is at a “huge risk of substituting one arrogant billionaire for another.”

‘Should you exist?’

NBC moderator Chuck Todd took a jab at Bloomberg, too. “Should you exist?” he posed, responding to Sanders’s statements that billionaires represent “a grotesque and immoral distribution of wealth and income."

“I can’t speak for all billionaires," Bloomberg said. "All I know is, I’ve been very lucky, made a lot of money, and I’m giving it all away to make this country better.”

Bloomberg addresses sexual harassment allegations and NDAs

Moderators asked Bloomberg about the multiple lawsuits of sexual harassment involving him and his company, to which he said he has “no tolerance” for such behavior. He added that he saw the non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) as consensual and not up to him to dissolve. To that, the audience booed.

“I hope your heard what his defense was, ‘I’ve been nice to some women,’ ” Warren said.

Buttigieg targets Klobuchar for forgetting the president of Mexico

In an interview last week, Klobuchar was stumped when asked to name the president of Mexico. In Wednesday’s debate, she said it was an example of “momentary forgetfulness." Buttigieg suggested the lapse was significant, noting Klobuchar’s role on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration.

“Are you saying I’m dumb? Are you mocking me here, Pete?” Klobuchar asked. “I said I made an error: people sometimes forget names. I am the one who has the experience based on passing over 100 bills.”

Moments earlier, Warren called Klobuchar’s health care plan a Post-it note, but she jumped to the Minnesota senator’s defense on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: “Can I defend Senator Klobuchar for a minute? This is not right. I understand that she forgot the name. It happens. It happens to everybody on the stage.”

Sanders fires a zinger

When the Vermont senator was asked about a recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll that revealed two-thirds of all voters said they were uncomfortable with a socialist candidate for president, Sanders fired back: “What was the result of that poll? Who was winning?”

Moderator Lester Holt redirected the question, “the question’s to you,” he said, and Sanders delved into the difference between democratic socialism and communism, noting other countries like Denmark that live “a much higher quality of life in many respects” under democratic socialism.































