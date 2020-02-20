Elizabeth Warren's fiery debate performance is paying off for her Democratic presidential campaign.

The Massachusetts senator spent much of Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas attacking Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire mayor of New York. But she also laid into Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, saying her health care plan was just a “Post-it Note.”

After the first hour of the debate, Caitlin Mitchell, who is chief mobilization officer for Warren’s presidential campaign, tweeted, “That, my friends, was the Warren campaign’s best hour of fundraising *to date*. Keep it up.”