Elizabeth Warren's fiery debate performance is paying off for her Democratic presidential campaign.
The Massachusetts senator spent much of Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas attacking Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire mayor of New York. But she also laid into Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, saying her health care plan was just a “Post-it Note.”
After the first hour of the debate, Caitlin Mitchell, who is chief mobilization officer for Warren’s presidential campaign, tweeted, “That, my friends, was the Warren campaign’s best hour of fundraising *to date*. Keep it up.”
Coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish in New Hampshire, Warren has implored supporters to keep donating in order to keep her campaign strong.
She had a forgettable performance during a debate before New Hampshire’s primary but seized the spotlight in Las Vegas and caused her donations to spike.
Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign also reported a spike in donations.
