Warren, who called Bloomberg an “arrogant billionaire” and compared him to Trump in Wednesday night’s debate, said she was expecting Bloomberg to pour more money into nationwide advertising “to try to erase everyone’s memory of what happened last night.”

“We need someone with rock solid-values, who has a history of getting things done," Warren told the hosts of the ABC talk show from Nevada, where she is campaigning ahead of Saturday’s caucuses.

A day after hammering former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during a fiery debate performance in Las Vegas, Senator Elizabeth Warren kept up the pressure during an appearance on “The View” Thursday morning, slamming Bloomberg for “racially outrageous” policies, and positioning herself as the candidate with the best chance of defeating President Trump.

Warren and several of her fellow candidates unleashed searing criticism against Bloomberg in a debate that left behind the civility of previous forums. It was the first test for the former mayor, who has poured a recordbreaking amount of money into national advertising since announcing his candidacy in November but has not had to answer questions from his fellow candidates.

Pressed on his support for stop-and-frisk policies, which disproportionately affected Black and Latino communities, Bloomberg reiterated Wednesday that he regretted how the program was carried out.

In her appearance on “The View” Thursday, Warren said his apology was “just simply not good enough.”

Bloomberg "completely glossed over that the program from the beginning was targeted on African American and Latino men,” Warren said. “Days before he announces that he wants to be president of the whole United States, he suddenly comes up with, ‘Oh I’m so sorry that I had a plan that inadvertently hurt people.’ "

The interview on “The View” was just one of the ways the Warren campaign was trying to capitalize on her debate performance. Her campaign targeted another billionaire, Sheldon Adelson, Thursday morning in a full-page ad in the Adelson-owned Las Vegas Review-Journal that estimated how much her wealth tax would cost him.

Her campaign also released a four-minute video following the debate that featured cable news pundits praising her performance and included a highlight reel of her strongest moments.





