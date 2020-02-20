The six Democratic candidates battled it out Wednesday night in Las Vegas for the ninth presidential debate. Between Elizabeth Warren’s early attacks on Michael Bloomberg and the heated comments between Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, it was a memorable evening. According to political writer James Pindell’s scorecard, Warren had the best performance, but in the context of the campaign, this debate worked incredibly well for Bernie Sanders. It also happened to be the biggest night in fundraising for Warren’s campaign.

Following the debate, we’re wondering what issues you want to better understand. There was a lot of talk of Medicare for All, tax returns, and even universal childcare. Fill out the form below so we have a better understanding of what you’re curious about, and we’ll use it to inform our upcoming coverage.