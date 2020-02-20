80 percent
That’s the share of 18- to 22-year-olds who say they feel lonely at work, according to data published in the Wall Street Journal. The rate was also high for millennials — 23- to 37-year-olds. Loneliness on the job afflicted 69 percent of them.
Older generations — Generation X, Boomer, and Silent — had lower rates of loneliness, according to the survey, which included 10,400 people in the United States. It also showed that workers in the Gen Z and millennial generations find their jobs less meaningful and feel more friction between their values and those of their companies than older workers do.
More than 50 percent of Gen Z respondents and more than 40 percent of millennials reported a general sense of emptiness and the need to hide their true selves while at work.
