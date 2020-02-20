In response to “This city councilor draws a hard line” (Metro, Feb. 17), I applaud Councilor Frank Baker for doing the job for which he was elected. The Globe writes, “He represents his district,” and then a geographical and racial breakdown of District 3 is documented. Are the breakdowns necessary?

Baker concerns himself with decisions that affect his constituents, and he refrains from making unattainable promises in order to make headlines. As a resident of District 3, I will vote to reelect him, instead of opting for an alternative candidate who may use a seat on the Boston City Council as a steppingstone for higher office.