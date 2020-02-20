But I didn’t know that:

Until recently, I was unaware of the “pets as people” movement. I did, of course, know that some animals have sought representation in American courts. And, just by ambling through the supermarket aisles, I knew that pets were quaffing gourmet foods, e.g., Taste of the Wild Wetlands Canine with Roasted Fowl that Morris, “the world’s most finicky cat ,” could only dream of.

Micah, a West Highland terrier, with her Donald J. Trump chew toy. Alex Beam

What’s next? Pets get the vote?

Funny you should ask.

Because the science of animal polling is still in its infancy, I approached my wife’s West Highland terrier, Micah, to divine her intentions vis-a-vis the 2020 elections. (Note: This exchange has been edited for clarity.)

Advertisement

AB: Whom do you like in 2020?

M: You know New York City mayor Bill de Blasio allocated $10 million for animal shelters in Queens and the Bronx, right?

AB: I didn’t know that. Unfortunately, he’s no longer running for president.

M: I tell you, New York is one dog-friendly town! I’m assuming you’ve seen Mike Bloomberg’s all-dog ad? “I lick Mike” — very funny!

AB: In a canine sort of way, I guess. You remember when I had you read that Politico story, right? How cats are Republicans and dogs are Democrats? The author argued that dogs are “bleeding-heart liberals” who “want to save the world generally.”

M: Yeah, I’m saving the world, one bone at a time. Did you see that Senator Elizabeth Warren’s golden retriever has his own Twitter feed, @FirstDogBailey? He hasn’t posted much since Iowa, I notice.

AB: Well, there’s not much to say when you’re @FifthDogBailey.

M: You know how retrievers are — they jump back up. Speaking of the future, if there’s a change in administration, will I get to keep my Donald Trump chew toy?

Advertisement

AB: Don’t worry, you’re covered. That’s a preexisting condition.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.