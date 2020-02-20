Re “Keep the pressure on to reform Boston schools” (Editorial, Feb. 14): Why should anyone who cares about Boston’s students reject the Globe’s weighing of a state takeover of Boston’s schools? Let me count the ways.

First, takeovers do not help; they hurt. The Globe’s own analysis of the takeover of Dorchester’s Dever School uncovered a “troubling picture” that “raises questions about whether state education agencies can do a better job than local districts.” A 2015 report from the Annenberg Institute for School Reform found “destabilization, deepened segregation, and widening of achievement gaps in schools under state control.”