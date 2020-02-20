With President Trump attempting to consolidate more and more power post-acquittal, the specter of his unwillingness to leave office in the event of his potential defeat in November becomes real. Based on past performance, he will simply claim that the voting was rigged and that he was the actual winner.

I would like to suggest that it is not too soon for Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to poll their Senate and House colleagues, respectively, to ask whether they intend to uphold the Constitution and oversee an orderly transition of power, or whether they intend to join their then-to-be former president in attempting to overthrow the duly elected one.