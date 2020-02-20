“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while,” Federer said in a social-media post. “I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland.”

Federer, who is ranked No. 3 and has won a men’s record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, said the surgery had taken place on Wednesday.

Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he had undergone surgery on his right knee and would miss a series of tournaments, including the French Open in May.

Federer, 38, said his doctors had confirmed after the procedure that “it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.”

Federer made it clear that he expected to be able to play at Wimbledon, which begins June 29. He has won eight singles titles there, a men’s record, and held two championship points last year before losing in the final to Novak Djokovic.

“See you on the grass!” Federer said in his post.

But there are naturally uncertainties about his ability to recover quickly and return to the fore at age 38.

This is only the second surgery of his long career. He had the first in February 2016 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, and though he returned to competition in April that year, he continued to struggle and eventually cut short his season to further rehabilitate his knee.

He returned after a nearly six-month break to play some of his finest tennis: hitting through his one-handed backhand with new power and conviction. He won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open again in 2018, shortly before returning to No. 1.

It has been quite a tennis renaissance, but he will now be forced to take another extended break from competition.

He said he would miss the hard court events in Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami as well as the French Open, the next Grand Slam event of the year, which is contested on red clay.

Federer also announced that he would be unable to take part in a rescheduled exhibition on March 24 in Bogotá, Colombia, against Alexander Zverev. That exhibition match was originally scheduled for November but had to be canceled at the last minute after large-scale demonstrations in Bogotá led to the imposition of a curfew.

