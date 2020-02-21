Thursday night’s performance of “Plaza Suite’’ at the Emerson Colonial Theatre was canceled due to an illness shortly before the performance was to begin.

The 1968 Neil Simon comedy, which is headed to Broadway after its Boston tryout, stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

When asked Friday morning who took ill and the nature of the illness, spokesman Robert Jones replied with a prepared statement saying only that “an illness’’ forced the cancellation of Thursday’s performance. Jones said that “as of right now,’’ Friday night’s performance “is scheduled to go on as intended.’’