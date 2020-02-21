Thursday night’s performance of “Plaza Suite’’ at the Emerson Colonial Theatre was canceled due to an illness shortly before the performance was to begin.
The 1968 Neil Simon comedy, which is headed to Broadway after its Boston tryout, stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.
When asked Friday morning who took ill and the nature of the illness, spokesman Robert Jones replied with a prepared statement saying only that “an illness’’ forced the cancellation of Thursday’s performance. Jones said that “as of right now,’’ Friday night’s performance “is scheduled to go on as intended.’’
The prepared statement apologized to Thursday night’s audience “for the inconvenience and the sudden nature of these circumstances.’’ Jones said there was no information at this time about rescheduling Thursday’s performance. Tickets are being “automatically refunded’’ to ticket buyers, according to the statement.
Only three performances remain at the Colonial, Friday night’s show and two on Saturday, before it closes. All are sold out.
In a statement, Broderick and Parker said: “We’re absolutely devastated that this had to happen. We’ve felt such extraordinary hospitality and Boston’s warm embrace as well as the support of the theater community here, making disappointing tonight’s audience even more heartbreaking.”
