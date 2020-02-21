In his best-selling book “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland,” Patrick Radden Keefe follows the story of Jean McConville, the mother of 10 who was abducted and killed by the Irish Republican Army in 1972. Along the way he sheds light on the workings of the IRA as well as the often shocking violence of The Troubles. Keefe, who grew up in Dorchester, is a staff writer for the New Yorker. He is currently working on a book about the Sackler family and its role in the opioid addiction epidemic. The paperback of “Say Nothing” is out Tuesday.

KEEFE: Because of my work I’m usually reading about a dozen things, many of which I just dip in and out of. I pretty much have to force myself to read a novel that is disconnected from my projects.

BOOKS: What would you pick up to read just for pleasure?

KEEFE: It varies. Right now I’m reading Hanif Abdurraqib’s “Go Ahead in the Rain,” about the band A Tribe Called Quest. I went on vacation with my family after Christmas and brought along Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys,” which I think is a masterpiece.

BOOKS: What did you read for research for “Say Nothing” that you would recommend?

KEEFE: There’s a novella by Benedict Kiely, “Proxopera,” that is bracing and savage. It’s a bit of cliché, but I reread some James Joyce. Joyce’s world was so remote from The Troubles but the questions of family secrets in his work were useful to think about. The story “Guests of the Nation” by Frank O’Connor is about the conflict between sense of duty and humanity, and how those two things can be on a collision course.

BOOKS: Was there a book you found that was formative for IRA leaders in the 1970s?

KEEFE: I don’t know what that book would have been in the ‘70s, but there was a book in the ‘90s, “Ten Men Dead” by David Beresford, about the hunger strike in 1981, that everybody read. Dolours Price was so upset by it that her husband Stephen Reakept hiding her copy. She kept going out and buying others.

BOOKS: What are you reading for research now?

KEEFE: “Finks” by Joel Whitney, which is about the way in which the CIA infiltrated the world of letters during the Cold War. Then another book somewhat on the same theme, “Satchmo Blows Up the World” by Penny M. Von Eschen. That is about the jazz ambassadors, such as Louis Armstrong, who at the behest of the State Department played concerts abroad to promote a better image of the US. I’m also reading a couple of books that haven’t come out yet: Becky Cooper’s “We Keep the Dead Close,” which is about the murder of a grad student at Harvard in 1969, and Steven Dudley’s “MS-13,” which is about the street gang. Also a biography of J.P. Morgan by Jean Strouse that is just monumental. I’m reading that for inspiration.

BOOKS: Do you read nonfiction for inspiration mostly?

KEEFE: I read Robert Caro the way other people read self-help books but I don’t use nonfiction exclusively. I love the conventions of spy fiction and mysteries. I grew up reading Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie. I reread some mysteries, like “Presumed Innocent” by Scott Turow. Over the summer I read Adrian McKinty’s “The Chain.” When it’s done well, I like a book that scares the bejesus out of you and has you frantically turning the pages.

BOOKS: Do you ever need to read lighter fare to counteract your research?

KEEFE: You’d think I would have some kind of escapist fantasy but you should see my bookshelves. I have a book on Pol Pot! I spent a lot of time covering the Boston Marathon bombing for the New Yorker, and that was hard to shake, but most of the time I’m able to do it by cooking dinner and hanging out with my wife and kids. I spend all week reading about dark stuff, and then I pick up another darker book for fun. I promise I’m a well-adjusted person.

Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane’’ and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.